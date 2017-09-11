Remain Marchers Compare Vote For Brexit to Vote For Hitler

Parliament Square and Whitehall this lunchtime. Square full but Whitehall v quiet pic.twitter.com/U5KZLluYRd — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) 9 September 2017

Guido popped down to a very quiet Whitehall on Saturday to take a look for himself at the much-hyped “People’s March for Europe”. Tumbleweed…

Standing room only at the #PeoplesMarch4EU big screen pic.twitter.com/c5znA3wa9p — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) 9 September 2017

The marchers were mostly middle-aged or old, overwhelmingly white and from London. Much-talked-of new political party ‘The Democrats’ were not in evidence; many marchers carried placards with LibDem logos. The crowd demonstrated deep-felt opposition to leaving the EU by chanting “Bugger Brexit”…



Some of the more bizarre anti-democratic sentiments on display included comparing a vote for Brexit to a vote for Hitler:

One marcher brandished a sign reading “down with the Dunkirk spirit”.

With this lot on their side it’s remarkable Remain managed 48% of the vote…