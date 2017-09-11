McDonnell Leers at “Attractive” Air Stewardesses

John McDonnell flaunted his brocialist credentials at the TUC conference last night, making a laddish quip about “attractive” air stewardesses. Addressing a room full of male representatives from National Shop Stewards’ Network, a swaggering McDonnell said:

McDonnell: “I was proud to be on the picket line with BA cabin crew in my constituency, I have to say it was probably the most attractive and beautiful picket line I have ever been on.”

[Men in audience laugh]