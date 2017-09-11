McDonnell Leers at “Attractive” Air Stewardesses

John McDonnell flaunted his brocialist credentials at the TUC conference last night, making a laddish quip about “attractive” air stewardesses. Addressing a room full of male representatives from National Shop Stewards’ Network, a swaggering McDonnell said:

McDonnell: “I was proud to be on the picket line with BA cabin crew in my constituency, I have to say it was probably the most attractive and beautiful picket line I have ever been on.”

[Men in audience laugh]

Everyday sexism meets everyday brocialism…

Tags: , ,
People:
September 11, 2017 at 5:08 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn tells the BBC:

“There’s a great deal of coherence in our position on Brexit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles
Textbook #DespiteBrexit from Reuters Textbook #DespiteBrexit from Reuters
CAC-Handed Corbyn CAC-Handed Corbyn
Remain March: Tumbleweed Remain March: Tumbleweed
Labour’s Brexit Policy Clearly Explained Labour’s Brexit Policy Clearly Explained
Flint: Labour MPs Must Rebel Flint: Labour MPs Must Rebel
Blair: Don’t Do Brexit Blair: Don’t Do Brexit
Clarke to Blair: Brexit Inevitable Clarke to Blair: Brexit Inevitable
Lol-ney’s Return Lol-ney’s Return
Blow for Labour Blow for Labour
SWP Rape Cover-Up Loon at Labour Conference SWP Rape Cover-Up Loon at Labour Conference
Anti-Semitism ‘Witch Hunt’ Meeting at Labour Conference Anti-Semitism ‘Witch Hunt’ Meeting at Labour Conference
Liam Parker Leaving Liam Parker Leaving
Shad Cab Attending Anti-Brexit Conference Events Shad Cab Attending Anti-Brexit Conference Events
Aung San Suu Kyi Opened Labour HQ Aung San Suu Kyi Opened Labour HQ
Bell Pottinger on Brink of Administration Bell Pottinger on Brink of Administration
Brexiteer Letter Demands Brexit Brexiteer Letter Demands Brexit
Standard’s Kelly Osbourne Moment Standard’s Kelly Osbourne Moment
Tab Wins $6 Million Funding Tab Wins $6 Million Funding
Baker: We Should Not Be Afraid of No Deal Baker: We Should Not Be Afraid of No Deal