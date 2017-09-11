Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles

Corbyn has been on The World at One where he has suggested we could stay in the single market permanently, contradicting what he said in July:

Jeremy Corbyn, July 23: “The single market is dependent on membership of the EU. The two things are inextricably linked.” Jeremy Corbyn, September 11: “There has to be a trade relationship with Europe, whether that’s formally in the single market or whether that’s an agreement to trade within the single market. That’s open to discussion or negotiation.”

Then 30 seconds later Corbyn then went on to repeat his July position that you can’t be in the single market unless you’re in the EU. A complete shambles. Almost as if he doesn’t have a clue what he is on about…

UPDATE: Once again Seumas has to clarify something Corbyn has got confused about: