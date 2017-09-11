Caroline Flint Heckled By Labour Remainers

Can’t disagree any gov would have to pass bill – unless you aspire ‘to thwart the result of the EU referendum’ – Labour’s @CarolineFlintMP pic.twitter.com/5IRCyBbynK — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) September 11, 2017

Worth watching Caroline Flint’s speech on why she is defying Corbyn and refusing to vote against the Brexit bill. Tory Remainers like Anna Soubry have backed Flint and said they also won’t wreck Brexit. Caroline was visibly (and rightly) irritated by Labour Remainers who heckled her and tried to drown her out…