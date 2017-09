“Leaving the EU means freedom of movement has to end whether we like it or not…Tony Blair has to get over it” Michael Fallon tells #marr pic.twitter.com/MsskafEFMG — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) September 10, 2017

As Fallon says of Blair’s newfound desire to end freedom of movement: “It’s a pity he didn’t think of that when all these countries were admitted to the EU on his watch…”