Return of the Lol-ney

You’d have thought she could do with a break (not that kind of Brake) but no, Sarah Olney is back in Westminster. Guido hears she is Sir Vince Cable’s star hire as his new chief of staff. Lol-ney’s CV clearly blew all other candidates out of the water: who can forget her Julia Hartley-Brewer brain fade, her even worse Evening Standard interview, the time she told LibDems to vote Labour, her boasting about her “nice house”, her campaign porkies, her backing Brexit and then fibbing about it, and her Zac Goldsmith marmite row. Did no one else apply?