Tories Creamed in Council By-Elections

Bad night for the Tories in local council by-elections:
Ouse Valley & Ringmer (Lewes) result:
GRN: 38.7% (+22.3)
CON: 30.6% (+1.6)
LDEM: 21.2% (-8.0)
LAB: 7.7% (-4.4)
UKIP: 1.8% (-11.5)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 7, 2017
Ely South (East Cambridgeshire) result:
LDEM: 39.9% (+13.2)
CON: 31.1% (-19.7)
LAB: 29.0% (+6.5)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
Hednesford Green Heath (Cannock Chase) result:
LAB: 43.9% (+11.1)
CON: 36.8% (-3.7)
GRN: 10.5% (+7.4)
CIP: 5.1% (-0.2)
UKIP: 3.5% (-14.7)
Hednesford South (Cannock Chase) result:
GRN: 48.3% (+42.1)
CON: 29.3% (-11.9)
LAB: 17.9% (-13.2)
UKIP: 4.5% (-16.9)
Just a few months ago we would be mocking Labour for terrible council by-election results…