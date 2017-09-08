SWP Rape Cover-Up Loon at Labour Conference

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott will share a platform with a veteran hard-left agitator accused of helping cover-up rape allegations. Weyman Bennett, who is a member of the Socialist Workers’ Party Central Committee, will speak at a Labour conference event called “Challenging The Rise In Racism, Islamophobia & Anti-Semitism”, to be chaired by Abbott. As a top SWP apparatchik, Bennett was implicated in the well-publicised rape scandal which engulfed the hard left. Allegations made against one of Bennett’s ultra-left allies were suppressed and hidden from the police. The accused, known as “Comrade Delta“, was declared “ not guilty ” by a kangaroo court at the SWP national conference. More recently Bennett and his comrades chased away journalists at a protest. David Lammy will also speak at the event. Why are frontbenchers and prominent Labour MPs sharing a platform with him?