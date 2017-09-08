Labour Darts Team in Coke Shock

A landlord has barred an entire Labour club darts team after they allegedly snorted cocaine in the toilets of his pub. The team, from Whitstable Labour Club, received a letter of complaint from the owners of the Two Brewers pub in the town. It alleges:

“During the match against The Anglers on Monday evening (14th August) a customer came to us and commented on the residue of white powder in the gents toilets cubicle… we watched members of Labour B visiting the gents with quite unusual frequency…

“[One member] paid the barmaid with a very tightly rolled ten pound note…

“We will not be inviting Labour Club B to return for subsequent matches, nor any of its members to return as any part of any other team, pool or darts, or as customers.”