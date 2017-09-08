Labour Darts Team in Coke Shock

A landlord has barred an entire Labour club darts team after they allegedly snorted cocaine in the toilets of his pub. The team, from Whitstable Labour Club, received a letter of complaint from the owners of the Two Brewers pub in the town. It alleges:

“During the match against The Anglers on Monday evening (14th August) a customer came to us and commented on the residue of white powder in the gents toilets cubicle… we watched members of Labour B visiting the gents with quite unusual frequency…

“[One member] paid the barmaid with a very tightly rolled ten pound note…

“We will not be inviting Labour Club B to return for subsequent matches, nor any of its members to return as any part of any other team, pool or darts, or as customers.”

Blow for the team…

September 8, 2017 at 4:33 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…

“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”

