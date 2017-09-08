Boris SpAd Liam Parker Leaving

Guido can reveal Boris Johnson’s special adviser Liam Parker is leaving for the private sector, he’s joining top PR firm Pagefield as a partner after conference. Parker has been Boris’ spinner for the last year, before which he was Mark Carney’s head of press at the Bank of England. No doubt at Pagefield he will earn more for a slightly quieter life – flying around the world with the Foreign Secretary is one of the more demanding SpAd jobs. Good luck to him.

Expect this to be used by Boris’ enemies in the media as another sign of his apparently waning position. Yet senior Tories Guido has spoken to are perplexed by the determination of some to write BoJo off completely. He remains the man Tory associations want their MP to invite for dinner, he is box office, was instrumental in winning the referendum, is highly unlikely to be sacked in a reshuffle despite reports and his career is certainly not over as some would have you believe. Indeed he is the man most Tory MPs still believe will be next leader. Be interesting to see who he hires…

Tags: , ,
People:
September 8, 2017 at 8:35 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…

“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Shad Cab Attending Anti-Brexit Conference Events Shad Cab Attending Anti-Brexit Conference Events
Aung San Suu Kyi Opened Labour HQ Aung San Suu Kyi Opened Labour HQ
Bell Pottinger on Brink of Administration Bell Pottinger on Brink of Administration
Brexiteer Letter Demands Brexit Brexiteer Letter Demands Brexit
Standard’s Kelly Osbourne Moment Standard’s Kelly Osbourne Moment
Tab Wins $6 Million Funding Tab Wins $6 Million Funding
Baker: We Should Not Be Afraid of No Deal Baker: We Should Not Be Afraid of No Deal
Momentum’s Naff Plan to Photobomb Lunchtime News Momentum’s Naff Plan to Photobomb Lunchtime News
Vaz Slips Out in Rolls Royce Vaz Slips Out in Rolls Royce
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Losing Tory MPs Undergoing Selection Interviews Losing Tory MPs Undergoing Selection Interviews
Crispin Blunt’s Fall from Grace Crispin Blunt’s Fall from Grace
Mandarins Sabotaging Brexit Mandarins Sabotaging Brexit
Mogg on Gay Marriage and Abortion Mogg on Gay Marriage and Abortion
Corbyn Hands GQ Award to “Pagan May” Stormzy Corbyn Hands GQ Award to “Pagan May” Stormzy
Mogg: I’m Not Going to be Leader Mogg: I’m Not Going to be Leader
Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn
John Hemming: I Was Victim of False Allegations John Hemming: I Was Victim of False Allegations
Morning Star Boss: Human Rights Watch Lying Over Venezuela Morning Star Boss: Human Rights Watch Lying Over Venezuela
Kate and Wills Awarded €100,000 for Topless Pics Kate and Wills Awarded €100,000 for Topless Pics