Tab Wins $6 Million Funding

Popular student website The Tab has received another $6 million worth of backing in an investment round led by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. It’s a hugely deserved success for Jack Rivlin and Joshi Herrmann, whose rowdy reporting and network of wannabe hacks have disrupted the old student media establishment first in the UK and then Stateside. The loss making site’s growth has now been funded to the tune of $10 million by venture capital…

The Tab and its sister site babe have local editions at 80 universities in the UK and US, its young hacks get a proper grounding in breaking real stories and Fleet Street is now awash with old Tabs. Not hard to see why they have caught Rupert and Rebekah’s eye, indeed even Guido has a Cambridge Tab alumnus on the reporting staff…