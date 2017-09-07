Tab Wins $6 Million Funding

Popular student website The Tab has received another $6 million worth of backing in an investment round led by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. It’s a hugely deserved success for Jack Rivlin and Joshi Herrmann, whose rowdy reporting and network of wannabe hacks have disrupted the old student media establishment first in the UK and then Stateside. The loss making site’s growth has now been funded to the tune of $10 million by venture capital… 

The Tab and its sister site babe have local editions at 80 universities in the UK and US, its young hacks get a proper grounding in breaking real stories and Fleet Street is now awash with old Tabs. Not hard to see why they have caught Rupert and Rebekah’s eye, indeed even Guido has a Cambridge Tab alumnus on the reporting staff…

Tags:
People: /
September 7, 2017 at 12:19 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…

“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Tab Wins $6 Million Funding Tab Wins $6 Million Funding
Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow
Websites Included in Today Paper Review Websites Included in Today Paper Review
Telegraph’s Dumbed Down Diana Coverage Telegraph’s Dumbed Down Diana Coverage
Assed Baig Out Assed Baig Out
Remain Papers Backing Juncker Remain Papers Backing Juncker
Guardian is a Charity Case Guardian is a Charity Case
Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass
Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes
Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers
Canary Joins Impress Canary Joins Impress
Jon “F*** The Tories” Snow on Impartiality Jon “F*** The Tories” Snow on Impartiality
Telegraph Bad for Business Telegraph Bad for Business
Northern Bubble Northern Bubble
Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin
Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC
Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed
Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists
BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background