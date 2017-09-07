Soubry Fails to Get Elected to Brexit Committee Again

The following 10 Tory MPs are elected to serve on the Brexit select committee:
P Bone, C Chope, S Crabb, J Djanogly, R Graham, A Jenkyns, J Lefroy, C Mackinlay, Rees-Mogg, J Whittingdale
Soubry loses again…
The following 10 Tory MPs are elected to serve on the Brexit select committee:
P Bone, C Chope, S Crabb, J Djanogly, R Graham, A Jenkyns, J Lefroy, C Mackinlay, Rees-Mogg, J Whittingdale
Soubry loses again…
David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…
“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”