Labour MP: We Are Committing a Breach of Trust With Electorate

Graham Stringer is the latest Labour MP to speak out against the three line whip to oppose the Brexit bill:

“The people of the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU last year. I think it would be an absolute breach of trust between Members of Parliament and the electorate if one was to try and block the Brexit bill. Nobody during the debates when the referendum was agreed, the debates when Article 50 was passed by a significant majority, nobody stood up and said, “well we’re asking your opinion, we want you to vote on this, and we’ll consider what the decision is and we will vote the other way”. I think it is a mistake and I would certainly say that a mistake is being made.”

As it stands Tory Remainers are on board and the significant sounding number of Labour rebels mean whips will be relaxed about Monday’s vote…