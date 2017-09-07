Corbyn Silences Khan at Conference

An immensely awkward LBC interview with Sadiq Khan, who was asked repeatedly why Corbyn has shafted him and stopped him from giving a speech at conference. Almost as if Jez doesn’t want him to talk about Brexit…

Tags: ,
People:
September 7, 2017 at 1:27 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…

“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Standard’s Kelly Osbourne Moment Standard’s Kelly Osbourne Moment
Tab Wins $6 Million Funding Tab Wins $6 Million Funding
Baker: We Should Not Be Afraid of No Deal Baker: We Should Not Be Afraid of No Deal
Momentum’s Naff Plan to Photobomb Lunchtime News Momentum’s Naff Plan to Photobomb Lunchtime News
Vaz Slips Out in Rolls Royce Vaz Slips Out in Rolls Royce
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Losing Tory MPs Undergoing Selection Interviews Losing Tory MPs Undergoing Selection Interviews
Crispin Blunt’s Fall from Grace Crispin Blunt’s Fall from Grace
Mandarins Sabotaging Brexit Mandarins Sabotaging Brexit
Mogg on Gay Marriage and Abortion Mogg on Gay Marriage and Abortion
Corbyn Hands GQ Award to “Pagan May” Stormzy Corbyn Hands GQ Award to “Pagan May” Stormzy
Mogg: I’m Not Going to be Leader Mogg: I’m Not Going to be Leader
Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn
John Hemming: I Was Victim of False Allegations John Hemming: I Was Victim of False Allegations
Morning Star Boss: Human Rights Watch Lying Over Venezuela Morning Star Boss: Human Rights Watch Lying Over Venezuela
Kate and Wills Awarded €100,000 for Topless Pics Kate and Wills Awarded €100,000 for Topless Pics
Iceland: We All Want Free Trade with UK Iceland: We All Want Free Trade with UK
Tory Members to Vent in First Hours of Conference Tory Members to Vent in First Hours of Conference
Internet and Jerk Chicken First Day Chaos Internet and Jerk Chicken First Day Chaos
Tim Bell: ‘Bell Pottinger is Finished’ Tim Bell: ‘Bell Pottinger is Finished’