Corbyn Silences Khan at Conference

An immensely awkward LBC interview with Sadiq Khan, who was asked repeatedly why Corbyn has shafted him and stopped him from giving a speech at conference. Almost as if Jez doesn’t want him to talk about Brexit…
David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…
“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”