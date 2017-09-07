Barnier Eats His Words

Monsieur Barnier was very catty and undiplomatic about David Davis and Britain’s negotiating team in new European Commission minutes released this morning. Barnier is quoted as “observing that the United Kingdom had not really engaged in the negotiations or spelled out its positions” (which is obviously untrue). He says DD “did not regard his direct involvement in these negotiations as his priority” (eh?). Juncker then “questions the stability and the accountability of the UK negotiation and his apparent lack of involvement”. More good-natured behaviour from Brussels…

Barnier seemed a bit embarrassed by all this in his press conference this lunchtime. In fact he (predictably) completely ate his words, praising Davis’ “professionalism” and “the competence of whole of the UK team”. He added a very different review of DD’s work: “I think his attitude is perfectly logical”. Make your mind up…