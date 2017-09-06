Unite Advertising “Self-Employed” Branch Manager Job

Given Jeremy Corbyn’s proclamations on workers’ rights at PMQs, Guido is intrigued by this new job advert from his Unite paymasters. The union are hiring branch organisers to work out of their offices in North London. Though rather than giving their employees contracts, Unite are offering the jobs only on “self-employed” terms. That means no national insurance contributions, pension, sick pay or holiday pay. Isn’t this the sort of “bogus self-employment” Corbyn and Unite campaign against? So much for looking after their union brothers…

A senior Tory official tells ConHome:

 “We should ask a question of each CCHQ team – are you ready to fight another election in two years? If the answer is yes, then it’s a lie.”

