PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Anna Soubry (Broxtowe)

Q2 Mr Mark Harper (Forest of Dean)

Q3 Richard Benyon (Newbury)

Q4 Helen Whately (Faversham and Mid Kent)

Q5 Mr John Baron (Basildon and Billericay)

Q6 David Duguid (Banff and Buchan)

Q7 Chris Philp (Croydon South)

Q8 Will Quince (Colchester)

Q9 Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East)

Q10 Mims Davies (Eastleigh)

Q11 Michelle Donelan (Chippenham)

Q12 Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham)

Q13 Ruth Smeeth (Stoke-on-Trent North)

Q14 Matt Warman (Boston and Skegness)

Q15 Luciana Berger (Liverpool, Wavertree)

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

