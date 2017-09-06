Mogg on Gay Marriage and Abortion

Piers Morgan: “So you oppose same-sex marriage?”
Jacob Rees-Mogg: “I… I…”
Piers: “Why are you afraid to say you oppose it?”
Rees-Mogg: “The teaching of the Catholic church is completely clear.”
Susanna Reid: “You voted against it?”
Rees-Mogg: “I did. The marriage issue is the important thing…”
Susanna: “Are you completely opposed to abortion in all circumstances?”
Rees-Mogg: “Yes I am.”
Piers: “Rape and incest?”
Rees-Mogg: “I’m afraid so.”
Piers: “Really?”
Rees-Mogg: “Life is sacrosanct and begins at the point of conception.”
Nothing that should come as a surprise to any Tory familiar with Jacob. As Guido has been saying, Moggmentum is not a serious thing, Rees-Mogg himself says he is not going to be leader. The leadership talk only serves to give lefty journalists ammunition to make the Tories look silly…