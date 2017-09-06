Mogg on Gay Marriage and Abortion

Piers Morgan: “So you oppose same-sex marriage?” Jacob Rees-Mogg: “I… I…” Piers: “Why are you afraid to say you oppose it?” Rees-Mogg: “The teaching of the Catholic church is completely clear.” Susanna Reid: “You voted against it?” Rees-Mogg: “I did. The marriage issue is the important thing…” Susanna: “Are you completely opposed to abortion in all circumstances?” Rees-Mogg: “Yes I am.” Piers: “Rape and incest?” Rees-Mogg: “I’m afraid so.” Piers: “Really?” Rees-Mogg: “Life is sacrosanct and begins at the point of conception.”

Nothing that should come as a surprise to any Tory familiar with Jacob. As Guido has been saying, Moggmentum is not a serious thing, Rees-Mogg himself says he is not going to be leader. The leadership talk only serves to give lefty journalists ammunition to make the Tories look silly…