Jeremy Corbyn was the star turn at the GQ Man of the Year awards last night, where he handed the Solo Artist of the Year award to rapper Stormzy. Jez praised Stormzy’s album Gang Signs and Prayer, after which Stormzy blasted Theresa May as a “pagan“. For those not up-to-date with street culture, “pagan” means “witch“, “snake“, “snitch” or “enemy“. Alastair Campbell thought he called her a “pig“. Not sure which is better…

What is it with Jez and sharing platforms….