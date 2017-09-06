Civil Servants Sabotaging Brexit

Failure to get a Brexit deal would be “an utter and complete disaster” says former head of the civil service @SirBobKerslake #newsnight pic.twitter.com/JTSUTcFskF — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 5, 2017

Former head of the civil service Bob Kerslake is known as “Comrade Bob” by fellow peers for his lefty interventions in the Lords. Last night he revealed his view, no doubt shared by former colleagues, that a no deal Brexit would be “an utter and complete disaster”. Last night’s major leak to the Guardian on immigration is suspected to have come from disgruntled anti-Brexit civil servants, who handed the story to the most pro-immigration newspaper. Ministers feel they are the victim of a sabotage attempt from mandarins who are supposed to be politically neutral. When pro-Remain pundits talk about Brexiters becoming the new establishment they have it wrong, the civil service establishment hates the referendum result and is working to undermine it…