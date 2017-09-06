Beware of the ABBola Virus at Party Conferences

Anyone attending upcoming conferences needs to be on the lookout for the above faces of the bookies trade body, the ABB. The best recommendation is to avoid all contact.

They speak in ABBese as a consequence of the ABBola virus which attacks morals, ethics and integrity. Some of their pagan beliefs are:

  • There has not been any increase in gambling harm
  • Betting shops are the safest places to gamble
  • There is no money laundering in betting shops
  • There is no drug dealing in betting shops
  • All damage to FOBTs is caused by Acts of God, earthquakes etc.
  • Gamblers can win on FOBTs
  • There has been no increase in betting shops on the high street
  • They care for their all their customers
  • They have a problem gambling intervention policy – a nice cup of tea
  • They are happy to bar customers who have gone broke – until the next time they come in
  • They only have one member of staff per shop so that gamblers don’t feel intimated
  • FOBT gambling is “fun”
  • FOBTs save dogs and horses from the slaughterhouse
  • They work as a tax collector for HMRC (except when they can avoid it)
  • They work as a snitch for the cops (but only when they have been robbed)
  • The economy will collapse without FOBTs
  • They should have a protected market monopoly on high-street machines at stakes over £2
  • They are entrepreneurs because they introduced FOBTs illegally

These ABBese speakers have a duty to their members to spread the ABBola virus, so vaccinate yourself against it by visiting stopthefobts.org…

Content produced and sponsored by Campaign for Fairer Gambling

Tags:
September 6, 2017 at 10:31 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

A senior Tory official tells ConHome:

 “We should ask a question of each CCHQ team – are you ready to fight another election in two years? If the answer is yes, then it’s a lie.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Mandarins Sabotaging Brexit Mandarins Sabotaging Brexit
Mogg on Gay Marriage and Abortion Mogg on Gay Marriage and Abortion
Corbyn Hands GQ Award to “Pagan May” Stormzy Corbyn Hands GQ Award to “Pagan May” Stormzy
Mogg: I’m Not Going to be Leader Mogg: I’m Not Going to be Leader
Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn
John Hemming: I Was Victim of False Allegations John Hemming: I Was Victim of False Allegations
Morning Star Boss: Human Rights Watch Lying Over Venezuela Morning Star Boss: Human Rights Watch Lying Over Venezuela
Kate and Wills Awarded €100,000 for Topless Pics Kate and Wills Awarded €100,000 for Topless Pics
Iceland: We All Want Free Trade with UK Iceland: We All Want Free Trade with UK
Tory Members to Vent in First Hours of Conference Tory Members to Vent in First Hours of Conference
Internet and Jerk Chicken First Day Chaos Internet and Jerk Chicken First Day Chaos
Tim Bell: ‘Bell Pottinger is Finished’ Tim Bell: ‘Bell Pottinger is Finished’
Bell Pottinger Expelled from PRCA Bell Pottinger Expelled from PRCA
Corbyn: ‘I’m Becoming Vegan’ Corbyn: ‘I’m Becoming Vegan’
Williamson Tweets Fake Mandela Quote Williamson Tweets Fake Mandela Quote
Mogg Lines Up Next Job Mogg Lines Up Next Job
Chairman Boris? Chairman Boris?
Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow
Soubry: No Tory Will Vote Against Brexit Bill Soubry: No Tory Will Vote Against Brexit Bill
Farage: Royal Baby #DespiteBrexit Farage: Royal Baby #DespiteBrexit