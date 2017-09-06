Beware of the ABBola Virus at Party Conferences

Anyone attending upcoming conferences needs to be on the lookout for the above faces of the bookies trade body, the ABB. The best recommendation is to avoid all contact.
They speak in ABBese as a consequence of the ABBola virus which attacks morals, ethics and integrity. Some of their pagan beliefs are:
- There has not been any increase in gambling harm
- Betting shops are the safest places to gamble
- There is no money laundering in betting shops
- There is no drug dealing in betting shops
- All damage to FOBTs is caused by Acts of God, earthquakes etc.
- Gamblers can win on FOBTs
- There has been no increase in betting shops on the high street
- They care for their all their customers
- They have a problem gambling intervention policy – a nice cup of tea
- They are happy to bar customers who have gone broke – until the next time they come in
- They only have one member of staff per shop so that gamblers don’t feel intimated
- FOBT gambling is “fun”
- FOBTs save dogs and horses from the slaughterhouse
- They work as a tax collector for HMRC (except when they can avoid it)
- They work as a snitch for the cops (but only when they have been robbed)
- The economy will collapse without FOBTs
- They should have a protected market monopoly on high-street machines at stakes over £2
- They are entrepreneurs because they introduced FOBTs illegally
These ABBese speakers have a duty to their members to spread the ABBola virus, so vaccinate yourself against it by visiting stopthefobts.org…
Content produced and sponsored by Campaign for Fairer Gambling