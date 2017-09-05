Tory MEP Swears Loyalty to Foreign Power

As has been widely reported Charles Tannock MEP has successfully applied to become an Irish citizen and obtain an Irish passport in disgust about Brexit, saying he is “ashamed to be British in many ways”. Guido would not be one to quibble with Charles Tannock’s desire to be Irish. However it is an unusual state of affairs for a British Tory MEP, representing London, to swear fidelity to a foreign state. Here is the oath he will have sworn:

“I, Charles Tannock, having applied to the Minister for Justice and Equality for a certificate of naturalisation, hereby solemnly declare my fidelity to the Irish nation and my loyalty to the State. I undertake to faithfully observe the laws of the State and to respect its democratic values.”

There is no legal bar to Tannock being a British MEP and an Irish citizen. If as a matter of principle Tannock resigned he would lose his six-figure combined salary and expense allowance, plus the €307 per day attendance allowance. That would be a shame… for him.