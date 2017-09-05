Owen Jones on Brexit: Then and Now

Back in July 2015 Owen Jones wrote an article for the Guardian headlined: “The left must now campaign to leave the EU”. He argued the left must “reclaim the Eurosceptic cause” and “run its own separate campaign and try and win ownership of the issue”, writing: “Such a populist campaign could help the left reconnect with working-class communities it lost touch with long ago… The case for Lexit grows ever stronger, and – at the very least – more of us need to start dipping our toes in the water”. Like Corbyn and McDonnell before him, Owen positioned himself as a left-wing “Lexiteer” who saw the EU as a bosses’ union…

These days Owen is a strident opponent of Brexit, telling his Twitter followers “I don’t like Brexit” and “I think Brexit is bad”. Today he was on Sky decrying the outcome he promoted just two years ago as a “mess” caused by the Tories:

Owen has form for slippery, career-friendly u-turns, he also pretends to his Corbynista followers that he never betrayed JezHe has more front than Ian Dunt

Tags: , ,
People:
September 5, 2017 at 5:25 pm

Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow
Websites Included in Today Paper Review Websites Included in Today Paper Review
Telegraph’s Dumbed Down Diana Coverage Telegraph’s Dumbed Down Diana Coverage
Assed Baig Out Assed Baig Out
Remain Papers Backing Juncker Remain Papers Backing Juncker
Guardian is a Charity Case Guardian is a Charity Case
Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass
Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes
Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers
Canary Joins Impress Canary Joins Impress
Jon “F*** The Tories” Snow on Impartiality Jon “F*** The Tories” Snow on Impartiality
Telegraph Bad for Business Telegraph Bad for Business
Northern Bubble Northern Bubble
Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin
Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC Owen Jones in for Nawaz on LBC
Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed Inside Baroness Scotland’s Home – But No Pictures Allowed
Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists Private School Quota Would Cull Guardian’s Columnists
BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background
Telegraph Buries Alive Duke of Edinburgh Telegraph Buries Alive Duke of Edinburgh