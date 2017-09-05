Owen Jones on Brexit: Then and Now

Back in July 2015 Owen Jones wrote an article for the Guardian headlined: “The left must now campaign to leave the EU”. He argued the left must “reclaim the Eurosceptic cause” and “run its own separate campaign and try and win ownership of the issue”, writing: “Such a populist campaign could help the left reconnect with working-class communities it lost touch with long ago… The case for Lexit grows ever stronger, and – at the very least – more of us need to start dipping our toes in the water”. Like Corbyn and McDonnell before him, Owen positioned himself as a left-wing “Lexiteer” who saw the EU as a bosses’ union…

Brexit is a mess caused by the disastrous attempts of the Tory Party to put its partisan interests ahead of the nation’s interests. (1/) — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) August 27, 2017

These days Owen is a strident opponent of Brexit, telling his Twitter followers “I don’t like Brexit” and “I think Brexit is bad”. Today he was on Sky decrying the outcome he promoted just two years ago as a “mess” caused by the Tories:

Owen has form for slippery, career-friendly u-turns, he also pretends to his Corbynista followers that he never betrayed Jez. He has more front than Ian Dunt…