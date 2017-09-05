Morning Star: Human Rights Watch Lying About Venezuela

Remember the paper produced by this clown Ben Chacko is delivered to Corbyn’s office every morning. He seems to think Human Rights Watch are involved in some sort of right-wing, CIA plot…

Quote of the Day

A senior Tory official tells ConHome:

 “We should ask a question of each CCHQ team – are you ready to fight another election in two years? If the answer is yes, then it’s a lie.”

