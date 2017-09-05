Brady: Tory MPs Back May “At the Moment”

Do backbench Conservative MPs want Theresa May to stay on, @Jo_Coburn asks 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/ocLcWFpeJg

Graham Brady: “I think Theresa did a good thing last week in making it clear that she’s around for the long term and that she’s not about to cut and run. But it’s always subject to the support of colleagues…”

Jo Coburn: “So you’re happy for her to go and lead you into the next election?”

Brady: “Absolutely, if my colleagues are then I am.”

Coburn: “And are they?”

Brady: “Yes absolutely, at the moment we are solidly behind Theresa May.”