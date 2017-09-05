Brady: Tory MPs Back May “At the Moment”

Graham Brady: “I think Theresa did a good thing last week in making it clear that she’s around for the long term and that she’s not about to cut and run. But it’s always subject to the support of colleagues…”

Jo Coburn: “So you’re happy for her to go and lead you into the next election?”

Brady: “Absolutely, if my colleagues are then I am.”

Coburn: “And are they?”

Brady: “Yes absolutely, at the moment we are solidly behind Theresa May.”

“At the moment…”

Tags: ,
People: /
September 5, 2017 at 12:38 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Keir Starmer:

“What’s really important this summer is that Labour has got to a united and a clear position…”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Tim Bell: ‘Bell Pottinger is Finished’ Tim Bell: ‘Bell Pottinger is Finished’
Bell Pottinger Expelled from PRCA Bell Pottinger Expelled from PRCA
Corbyn: ‘I’m Becoming Vegan’ Corbyn: ‘I’m Becoming Vegan’
Williamson Tweets Fake Mandela Quote Williamson Tweets Fake Mandela Quote
Mogg Lines Up Next Job Mogg Lines Up Next Job
Chairman Boris? Chairman Boris?
Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow
Soubry: No Tory Will Vote Against Brexit Bill Soubry: No Tory Will Vote Against Brexit Bill
Farage: Royal Baby #DespiteBrexit Farage: Royal Baby #DespiteBrexit
Politico PlayBook Adds to Morning Inbox Congestion Politico PlayBook Adds to Morning Inbox Congestion
Remainers Reject Adonis ‘Sack Brillo’ Demand Remainers Reject Adonis ‘Sack Brillo’ Demand
Bell Pott CEO Resigns Bell Pott CEO Resigns
Starmer: “Labour United and Clear” on Brexit Starmer: “Labour United and Clear” on Brexit
Davis: Talk of £50 Billion Bill is “Nonsense” Davis: Talk of £50 Billion Bill is “Nonsense”
Flint: Labour Colleagues Trying to Disrupt Brexit Flint: Labour Colleagues Trying to Disrupt Brexit
Labour Expels Loon Who Threatened Jess Phillips Labour Expels Loon Who Threatened Jess Phillips
‘Destroy Britain’ Islamist Preacher Coming to Parliament ‘Destroy Britain’ Islamist Preacher Coming to Parliament
WATCH Labour MP: “We’ve Got Loads of Money” WATCH Labour MP: “We’ve Got Loads of Money”
Websites Included in Today Paper Review Websites Included in Today Paper Review
Fox: We Won’t Be Blackmailed Fox: We Won’t Be Blackmailed