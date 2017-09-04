Kate & William Get €1,500,000 Privacy Judgement Ruling Tomorrow

In the summer of 2012 Closer magazine published photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge topless during the couple’s holiday in France. The Duchess’s chest exposure angered the couple and they went to the French courts to avail of strict privacy laws. They claimed €1.5 million in damages at the Criminal Court in Nanterre, near Paris. Their lawyer Jean Veil read to the court a letter in which William denounced the pictures as “particularly painful, because they remind us of the harassment at the origin of the death of the Princess Diana, twenty years ago, in a chase pursuit with paparazzi.” The ruling is expected tomorrow… 

Two representatives of Closer – Laurence Pieau, editorial director, and Ernesto Mauri, editor – and two paparazzi from the Parisian agency Bestimage, Cyril Moreau and Dominique Jacovides, are being prosecuted for infringement of privacy or complicity.  The timing of today’s baby announcement from the couple is either a coincidence or a clever misdirection, depending on your level of cynicism…

September 4, 2017 at 11:07 am

