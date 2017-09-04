Mogg Lines Up Next Job

Guido can reveal Jacob Rees-Mogg has indeed lined up his next job – not a ministerial position but a place on the Brexit select committee. The Mogg, who pre-election served on the Treasury committee, has put his name forward for the Exiting the European Union committee (elections are tomorrow). Notable that the Brexit committee is seen as a promotion from a previously highly desirable Treasury spot. Craig Mackinlay is seeking reelection to the Brexit committee despite his legal issues. Anna Soubry is also going for it…

“There are some European countries like the Republic of Ireland and France where, as it were, the electorates may be prepared to countenance being given a second chance to resit the exam and come up with the “right” answer. With the UK, the referendum was regarded at the time as being definitive by the majority of the country. To return to it risks seeming like a stab in the back by the elite.”

