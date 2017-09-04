Mogg Lines Up Next Job

Guido can reveal Jacob Rees-Mogg has indeed lined up his next job – not a ministerial position but a place on the Brexit select committee. The Mogg, who pre-election served on the Treasury committee, has put his name forward for the Exiting the European Union committee (elections are tomorrow). Notable that the Brexit committee is seen as a promotion from a previously highly desirable Treasury spot. Craig Mackinlay is seeking reelection to the Brexit committee despite his legal issues. Anna Soubry is also going for it…