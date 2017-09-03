Starmer: Labour “United and Clear” on Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer amusingly told Marr “what’s really important this summer is that Labour has got to a united and a clear position”. Here are those three “united and clear” Labour positions in full:

Keir Starmer: Stay in single market and “a” customs union during transition period, then leave single market. Transition has to be as short as possible, “could” last just two years. Or it “could” go beyond 2022 election.

Tom Watson: Could stay in single market and customs union permanently after the transition period is over.

Caroline Flint: “Totally disagree” with Watson, cannot stay in single market and customs union permanently.