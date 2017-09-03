Flint: Labour Colleagues Trying to Disrupt Brexit

.@CarolineFlintMP insists she will not try to disrupt Brexit unlike some of her Labour colleagues. “We are leaving the EU” #marr pic.twitter.com/u6CnD5RAOM — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) September 3, 2017

Caroline Flint slaps down Tom Watson and Labour colleagues who want to stay in the single market and customs union permanently, insisting she will not try to disrupt Brexit. Flint has long been of the view that freedom of movement has to end and is a rare Labour Remainer turned Brexit realist. She says her Labour colleagues are trying to “delay the inevitable” and “wreck for wrecking’s sake”…