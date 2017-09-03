Bell Pottinger CEO Resigns

August 23: Bell Pottinger chief executive James Henderson denies to Guido that he has resigned.
September 3: James Henderson resigns.
The PRCA ruling on the Bell Pottinger South Africa scandal is due this week…
