Bell Pottinger CEO Resigns

August 23: Bell Pottinger chief executive James Henderson denies to Guido that he has resigned.

September 3: James Henderson resigns.

The PRCA ruling on the Bell Pottinger South Africa scandal is due this week…

Keir Starmer:

“What’s really important this summer is that Labour has got to a united and a clear position…”

