Watson: Labour Could Keep UK in Single Market and Customs Union Permanently

Is Labour the party of soft Brexit? Yes, deputy leader @tom_watson tells @maitlis pic.twitter.com/k2mpTxjQzL — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 1, 2017

Tom Watson confirms Labour could keep Britain in the single market and customs union permanently and admits Labour is the party of “soft Brexit”. Soft Brexit is a term only used by Remainers, staying in the single market and customs union is not taking back control of borders and trade, it is for all intents and purposes staying in the EU.

It was obvious Labour Remainers were seeking a permanent transition which keeps us in all the institutions of the EU, Watson has confirmed Labour would ignore much of their Leave-voting base…