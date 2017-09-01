Today Programme to Include Websites in Paper Review

Back in May the Today programme included Guido, Buzzfeed, HuffPo and ConHome in a trial run of a “digital press preview”. According to a BBC memo published by Buzzfeed it is going to become a permanent fixture. About time, it is ridiculous that when digital media break a story it is the day-later newspaper write-up that gets reviewed.

While it is good to see Today entering 2017, digital publications are still excluded from Sky News‘ press preview and #TomorrowsPapersToday. (With the exception of the Indy’s fake front page. The Indy is not a newspaper, there is no justification in the BBC and Sky promoting them but not Guido, Buzzfeed and HuffPo.)

This should be pretty common sense stuff. When news-breaking digital outlets get a decent story it should be included in press previews. For example Guido’s Tory WhatsApp story was featured on the World at One yesterday, there is no reason why it shouldn’t be in a press preview. This is 2017, news isn’t only broken in ink…