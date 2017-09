A quite extraordinary rant from new Labour MP Jared O’Mara, who reveals the “magic money tree” exists, reckons “£50 billion is a drop in the ocean” and, emulating a Harry Enfield sketch, repeatedly claims: “we’ve got loadsamoney”. How did shoo-in for next Labour shadow chancellor Jared come to this conclusion? He says “we’ve got a GDP of £2.69 billion”. Here’s another figure for you: this genius is paid £74,000-a-year of taxpayers’ money…