Mouthy Momentum nut Nadeem Ahmed, who threatened to run a deselection campaign against Jess Phillips, has been expelled from the Labour Party. Ahmed had been falsely claiming that Phillips “is racist”, demanding she apologise or he would “start deselection process” and boasting “Momentum is powerful force”. Unfortunately for him he also backed George Galloway ahead of the Labour candidate in Gorton, in obvious breach of party rules. Turns out the Labour compliance unit is also a powerful force…