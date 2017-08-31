Osborne’s Macabre May Metaphors

Tory MPs have noticed that George Osborne is very keen on using morbid imagery to describe Theresa May. In June he said she was a “dead woman walking” and asked how long she would “remain on death row”. In July he wondered who would “wield the knife”. Today he says she is “like the living dead”. He’s also said she is “like King Charles I” (who was beheaded). If you didn’t get the point, he adds that she has “staved off an immediate execution”. Imagine he sits in his office throwing darts at a Theresa May dartboard…