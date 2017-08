As members of the now infamous Tory WhatsApp group joked about “gassing chavs”, discussion turned to what the new ‘Tory Momentum’ group should be called. At the time the name “Future Focus” was considered, with one young member even creating a logo. The idea was quickly dropped when other members pointed out it bore resemblance to a swastika. They went with ‘Activate’ instead, alas they didn’t get rid of the sentiment as well as the logo…