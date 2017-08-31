9 Tory MPs Publicly Back May to Stay On

By Guido’s count at 9:30am a grand total of nine Tory MPs have publicly backed Theresa May to stay beyond the next election:

Boris Johnson: “I’ve made it clear I’m giving my undivided backing to Theresa May. We need to get Brexit done. She’s ideally placed to deliver a great outcome for our country… I think she gets it. She really wants to deliver it. I’m here to support her.”

Sarah Wollaston: “Theresa May right to commit to long term leadership. Calm and effective in her role despite extraordinary pressures of recent months.”

Nadine Dorries: “There are many MPs want Theresa May to keep going – she won # GE2017 She kept Corbyn out of No10 She’s delivering Brexit.”

James Cleverly: “I’m pleased that she’s made that clear. Neither she, nor anyone else in government, should be thinking or acting as if she is a caretaker.”

Nigel Evans: “Great news. We need no more instability whilst the PM focuses on disentangling the UK from the EU. We have the right leader and PM to deliver this for us.”

Peter Bone: “If she delivers Brexit, and I think she will, then she will be a national hero. And then why not carry on?”

George Freeman: “PM absolutely right to signal that she isn’t quitting & will see the job through. A Leadership or General Election is not what we need.”

John Redwood: “Fine by me.”

Keith Simpson: “Frankly, what is she going to say?”