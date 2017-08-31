9 Tory MPs Publicly Back May to Stay On

By Guido’s count at 9:30am a grand total of nine Tory MPs have publicly backed Theresa May to stay beyond the next election:

Boris Johnson: “I’ve made it clear I’m giving my undivided backing to Theresa May. We need to get Brexit done. She’s ideally placed to deliver a great outcome for our country… I think she gets it. She really wants to deliver it. I’m here to support her.”

Sarah Wollaston: “Theresa May right to commit to long term leadership. Calm and effective in her role despite extraordinary pressures of recent months.”

Nadine Dorries: “There are many MPs want Theresa May to keep going – she won #GE2017 She kept Corbyn out of No10 She’s delivering Brexit.”

James Cleverly: “I’m pleased that she’s made that clear. Neither she, nor anyone else in government, should be thinking or acting as if she is a caretaker.”

Nigel Evans: “Great news. We need no more instability whilst the PM focuses on disentangling the UK from the EU. We have the right leader and PM to deliver this for us.”

Peter Bone: “If she delivers Brexit, and I think she will, then she will be a national hero. And then why not carry on?”

George Freeman: “PM absolutely right to signal that she isn’t quitting & will see the job through. A Leadership or General Election is not what we need.”

John Redwood: “Fine by me.”

Keith Simpson: “Frankly, what is she going to say?”

Grant Shapps and Nicky Morgan naturally less keen, as are many others only willing to give their views off the record. Kinds words coming from Brexiteers, once again making a mockery of the betrayal / climbdown narrative…

Tags:
People:
August 31, 2017 at 9:30 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

William Hague speaking on BBC Radio 5…

“I don’t think calling the election was a mistake. I think the result was a mistake”.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
May: “I’m Staying” May: “I’m Staying”
Young Tories Joke About ‘Gassing Chavs’ Young Tories Joke About ‘Gassing Chavs’
Telegraph’s Dumbed Down Diana Coverage Telegraph’s Dumbed Down Diana Coverage
Savile and Shipman Back Activate Savile and Shipman Back Activate
Chris Williamson: Brexit Means Leaving Single Market Chris Williamson: Brexit Means Leaving Single Market
Corbynistas Gloat at Kezia Quitting Corbynistas Gloat at Kezia Quitting
Assed Baig Out Assed Baig Out
Remain Papers Backing Juncker Remain Papers Backing Juncker
Guardian is a Charity Case Guardian is a Charity Case
Moggmentum Isn’t Real Moggmentum Isn’t Real
David Walliams Flirty Private Messages With Milifandom Abby David Walliams Flirty Private Messages With Milifandom Abby
De-Activate De-Activate
Chris Williamson’s Alternative Reality Chris Williamson’s Alternative Reality
McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum
Labour Remainers Call for Permanent Transition to Reverse Brexit Labour Remainers Call for Permanent Transition to Reverse Brexit
Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass
Woodcock Knocks Out Handjob on Twitter Woodcock Knocks Out Handjob on Twitter
Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes
Anne Marie Waters’ UKIP Candidacy Challenged Anne Marie Waters’ UKIP Candidacy Challenged
Labour Candidate Who Spoke Out About Abuse Deselected Labour Candidate Who Spoke Out About Abuse Deselected