Young Tories Joke About ‘Gassing Chavs’ in Activate WhatsApp Group

The WhatsApp group below was used by young Conservatives as a precursor to the new ‘Tory Momentum’ group Activate. Unfortunately it descended into stupid college students joking about gassing chavs.

Other young and foolish members of the WhatsApp group suggested “chavocide” and “running medical experiments” on chavs.

Older and wiser hands then told them to pack it in or else the messages might “come up on Guido”.

Indeed they did…

UPDATE: Activate spokesman says sorry: