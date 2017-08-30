Young Tories Joke About ‘Gassing Chavs’ in Activate WhatsApp Group

The WhatsApp group below was used by young Conservatives as a precursor to the new ‘Tory Momentum’ group Activate. Unfortunately it descended into stupid college students joking about gassing chavs.

Other young and foolish members of the WhatsApp group suggested “chavocide” and “running medical experiments” on chavs.

Older and wiser hands then told them to pack it in or else the messages might “come up on Guido”.

Indeed they did…

UPDATE: Activate spokesman says sorry:

“None of the people included in those messages currently have any seniority with the organisation. We are working on ensuring that the people in question are removed from the group as a whole, if still members. They were banned from the WhatsApp group in question when comments like this were made. The comments were sickening and are totally incompatible with what Activate is trying to achieve. We apologise for any offence that has been caused by the people in question. And stress our commitment to open discussion about the future of our party and country.”

Quote of the Day

William Hague speaking on BBC Radio 5…

“I don’t think calling the election was a mistake. I think the result was a mistake”.

