Double Whammy of Manufacturing Good News

Remember when they said a Leave vote would ruin British manufacturing? Aston Martin today announces a trade and investment deal with Japan worth £500 million. The luxury car manufacturer will massively expand its dealership network in the country, and will open a number of new offices including a global brand centre in Tokyo and a new HQ. At home, the five-year package will benefit Aston Martin’s factories in St Athan, Wales and Gaydon, Warwickshire. Exports from the plants will be worth £400 million. The UK beat more than 20 other countries to secure the deal…

Meanwhile Japanese car-maker Nissan has said it will increase output from its Sunderland plant by 20% to 600,000 units per year, and raise the quantity of parts sourced in the UK from 40% to 80%. Not a hint of either of these good news stories in the Guardian‘s write-up of the Japan trip and its associated trade deals, which crows: “Theresa May will have to allay Japanese fears about the impact of Brexit.” Seems to be working so far…

August 30, 2017 at 1:11 pm

