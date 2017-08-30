Corbynistas Gloat Kezia Quitting Gives Them NEC Majority

Last September Tom Watson scored a win for Labour’s moderates by passing reforms which handed Kezia Dugdale an NEC seat, denying Corbyn a majority on the party’s ruling body. The plan almost worked, as Kezia voted with the moderates to prevent left-winger Andy Kerr from becoming NEC chair. Alas, her resignation now frees up that extra NEC spot, which is likely to be taken by a Corbynista and end the moderate majority. Oooooops…

Skwawkbox reckons acting Scottish Labour leader Alex Rowley takes the seat with immediate effect, giving the Corbynistas a majority of 18-17. Either way, the next Scottish Labour leader is going to be Corbyn-friendly. A pro-Corbyn source tells Guido that the left will now hold the balance of power:

“The Scottish and Welsh NEC seats Tom Watson pushed for should always have been democratically elected rather than appointed, but now Kezia has stepped down it’s going to finally swing the balance of power on the NEC to the left.”

This could be a big win for the Corbynistas in terms of party reforms, consolidating left-wing control and shafting the centrists once and for all. Skwawkbox is already gloating: “Ms Dugdale’s resignation could give Corbyn and his allies far greater influence over the agenda for Labour’s conference next month in Brighton – and potentially an opportunity to remake the party in line with its leadership”. Did somebody say McDonnell amendment and mandatory reselection?

