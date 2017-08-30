Chris Williamson: Brexit Means Leaving Single Market

Top Corbynista Chris Williamson is the latest Labour frontbencher to be caught on the hop after the party’s sudden u-turn on single market membership. Here he is setting out the old line in the clearest possible terms:

“If you’re in the single market, you’re in the European Union, I just don’t think it’s an option, it’s unrealistic for people, it’s misleading to suggest you can have that and be outside the European Union”

Now his party wants to retain single market membership for years after leaving the EU: exactly what Williamson rightly said is impossible. Utterly non-credible…

Williamson’s not alone. John McDonnell has been caught out too. What a mess…

Tags:
People:
August 30, 2017 at 9:59 am



Quote of the Day

William Hague speaking on BBC Radio 5…

“I don’t think calling the election was a mistake. I think the result was a mistake”.

