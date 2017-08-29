Moggmentum Isn’t Real

The Guardian continued its alt-reality Brexit coverage yesterday with a report claiming “Brexit campaigners” are using the “ECJ backlash” to “rally support for Rees-Mogg”. This backlash exists only in the fantasies of its author. So far most Brexiters are broadly on board with the government’s proposals on the ECJ. Rees-Mogg has given his tacit support. So the story makes no sense.

It was fashionable during silly season for bored journalists to write “Moggmentum” stories about Rees-Mogg becoming Tory leader. He is now second favourite with the bookies to replace Theresa May. If you think it’s going to happen bet here and Guido will happily take your money.

Rees-Mogg becoming leader would be more of an upset than Corbyn winning the Labour leadership. It is almost impossible under the Tory leadership election system – MPs select two candidates for the membership to choose from, Rees-Mogg will not be one of them. Jacob is a likeable man and a true Brexit believer, he’d make a good minister or select committee chairman but he is also a social conservative worth nine figures and not a potential Tory leader who could win an election. The “Ready for Mogg” campaign which lefties are taking seriously is a wheeze, he is a popular, amusing character who Tory kids like to share memes about, not someone who is going to galvanise the nation’s youth. Moggmentum isn’t real, it only serves to give lefty journalists ammunition to make the Tories look silly…

Tags:
People:
August 29, 2017 at 1:42 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn on Big Ben Bong Ban

“… if we have to miss Big Ben in reality for a while so that work can be done, well, that’s something we have to go through. It’s not a national disaster or catastrophe.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
David Walliams Flirty Private Messages With Milifandom Abby David Walliams Flirty Private Messages With Milifandom Abby
De-Activate De-Activate
Chris Williamson’s Alternative Reality Chris Williamson’s Alternative Reality
McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum
Labour Remainers Call for Permanent Transition to Reverse Brexit Labour Remainers Call for Permanent Transition to Reverse Brexit
Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass
Woodcock Knocks Out Handjob on Twitter Woodcock Knocks Out Handjob on Twitter
Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes
Anne Marie Waters’ UKIP Candidacy Challenged Anne Marie Waters’ UKIP Candidacy Challenged
Labour Candidate Who Spoke Out About Abuse Deselected Labour Candidate Who Spoke Out About Abuse Deselected
Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers
Watch: Libyan Welcome for Boris Watch: Libyan Welcome for Boris
Brexiteers Welcome Plan to End ECJ Jurisdiction Brexiteers Welcome Plan to End ECJ Jurisdiction
#TrainGate 2: Director’s Cut #TrainGate 2: Director’s Cut
Canary Joins Impress Canary Joins Impress
UKIP Leadership Candidate Linked to Belize Offshore Banking Firm UKIP Leadership Candidate Linked to Belize Offshore Banking Firm
Net Migration Down 81,000 Net Migration Down 81,000
Jon “F*** The Tories” Snow on Impartiality Jon “F*** The Tories” Snow on Impartiality
Telegraph Bad for Business Telegraph Bad for Business
Wonks: Prioritise HS3 Over HS2 Wonks: Prioritise HS3 Over HS2