McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum

This was John McDonnell on June 11, warning: “I think people would interpret membership of the single market as not respecting that referendum”. A couple of months ago Corbyn sacked three frontbenchers for voting to stay in the single market. Now it is Labour policy to retain single market membership for years after we leave. Not credible…

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn on Big Ben Bong Ban

“… if we have to miss Big Ben in reality for a while so that work can be done, well, that’s something we have to go through. It’s not a national disaster or catastrophe.”

