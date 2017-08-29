Juncker’s Nonsense About Ireland

Jean-Claude Juncker has been chatting even more nonsense than usual this morning. He’s claimed the EU has received “no definitive response” from the UK about the Irish border. This is baffling – the UK has published a position paper on Ireland and the EU hasn’t!

Juncker then said it’s “crystal clear” that we can’t talk about the future relationship before solving divorce issues. It is notable that the Irish Taoiseach, an EU head of state, agrees with the UK and wants to discuss both now in order to make progress on the Irish border. It is Brussels holding that up.

A Commission “official” has meanwhile briefed Politico that Britain is using the peace process as a bargaining chip: “We are a bit concerned by the combination in the U.K. paper between the preservation of the peace process and the future of the EU-U.K. trade relationship. It is very important that the peace process does not become a bargaining chip in these negotiations”. Who is really using Irish issues as a bargaining chip: the UK, which is seeking “swift progress”, published a position paper and has the support of Dublin, or the EU, which hasn’t even published a position paper…

Tags: ,
People:
August 29, 2017 at 2:35 pm

De-Activate De-Activate
McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum
Labour Remainers Call for Permanent Transition to Reverse Brexit Labour Remainers Call for Permanent Transition to Reverse Brexit
Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes
Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers Guardian Brexit Coverage Bewildering Remainers
Brexiteers Welcome Plan to End ECJ Jurisdiction Brexiteers Welcome Plan to End ECJ Jurisdiction
EFTA Court Model Backed by Brexiteers EFTA Court Model Backed by Brexiteers
Idea of Unilateral Free Trade Sent Commentariat into Spasms Idea of Unilateral Free Trade Sent Commentariat into Spasms
Remain Media Coverage Criticised By Experts Remain Media Coverage Criticised By Experts
Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum
Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin Don’t Believe ‘Victory For Hammond’ Spin
City Envoy Slams “Bewildering” Brussels City Envoy Slams “Bewildering” Brussels
Chlorine Chicken? EU Mired in Food Safety Scandals Chlorine Chicken? EU Mired in Food Safety Scandals
Juncker’s Junkets: Commissioners’ €500,000 Expenses Juncker’s Junkets: Commissioners’ €500,000 Expenses
BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background BBC Silent on Arch-Remainer’s Background
August Brexit Good News Hat-Trick August Brexit Good News Hat-Trick
Ignore Remain Spin: Tory Leavers Support Transition Ignore Remain Spin: Tory Leavers Support Transition
Everything is Awesome for Manufacturing Everything is Awesome for Manufacturing
HMT Predictions Way Off HMT Predictions Way Off