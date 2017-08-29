De-Activate: Tory Momentum Campaign Needs Work

A group of young Conservatives have taken it upon themselves to set up a ‘Tory Momentum’, using the name ‘Activate’. Apparently it’s an “independent national grassroots campaign organisation that seeks to actively engage young people in right of centre politics.” It needs work…

The name is already the subject of mickey taking on Twitter. If you are going to set up a political campaign, you should probably make sure opponents cannot mock it simply by adding two letters.

For some reason the logo uses the square root symbol. No idea why, maybe there is some hidden code in the square root of eight. Or is it just because of all the mathematical symbols that one is coolest?

The Twitter handle, “@Activate_uk_net“, has two underscores in it. Not exactly catchy. And why is a group trying to appeal to young people using the word “net“. It’s not 1995…

The chaps behind Activate look exactly as you might expect. Most of these cool kids are wearing suits and ties in their photos, though some are really letting their hair down with an open collar tie-less look. There is one guy in a bow tie.

How accessible is Activate? You have to be a Tory member to join, so not very. Then you pay a fee of between £5 and £500, for which you don’t seem to get much more than an invitation to a private online forum.

Look at the state of this tweet. Why have they hashtagged “meme” and “retweet“? Makes you think the whole thing is a parody, though you can tell by the amount of effort that’s gone into their “constitution” that they are serious.

They have no upcoming events and nothing in their online shop. Apart from that it looks great…

UPDATE: Activate have changed their Twitter handle from @Activate_UK_Net to @ActivateBritain after we criticised their multiple underscores.